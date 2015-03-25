 
  1. Football
  2. England

England Women manager Mark Sampson wants to keep up momentum against Portugal

26 July 2017 02:53

England boss Mark Sampson has emphasised the importance of momentum ahead of his side's final group match against Portugal at the Women's European Championships.

The Lionesses are on the brink of qualification for the knockout phase after a 6-0 win over Scotland and a 2-0 success against Spain in their first two games and a point on Thursday would guarantee top spot in Group D.

With that in mind, coupled with the exertions of the players against Spain, who had more than 70 per cent of possession against England, it has been suggested that Sampson could make changes against Portugal, who are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition.

However, he insists England will not be taking their foot off the gas as they chase a third straight win.

"We're focused on the next game. We know why we're here - we're here to win," he told Sky Sports News.

"Whoever stands in our way we're going to find a way to get through them, round them or over them. We want to make sure we keep moving in this tournament and we're the last team to go home.

"At the moment our focus is on momentum and making sure we keep momentum and keep moving forward. We want to move into the knock-out stage feeling that we're confident, full of belief and that we've got a real sense of momentum behind us.

"If that's the case then whoever we face, one, we'll be ready for it, and two, they will be aware that we're a good team."

Barcelona-bound Toni Duggan could be one of the players to come into the team against Portugal while defender Casey Stoney has been nursing a hamstring injury but could be on the bench.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.