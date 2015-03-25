 
England up to 12th in FIFA world rankings and Republic, Scotland also rise

16 October 2017 09:04

England and the Republic of Ireland have risen in this month’s FIFA’s world rankings, while Scotland climbed too despite missing out on World Cup qualification.

England, who qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with wins over Slovenia and Lithuania, climbed three places to 12th in the rankings led by World Cup holders Germany, football’s world governing body announced on Monday.

Gareth Southgate’s side are now the leading home nation after Wales, who, like Scotland, missed out on the finals, fell a place to 14th.

The Republic, who progressed to the World Cup play-offs, rose eight places to 26th, while Scotland climbed 14 places to 29th despite missing out on a place in Russia 2018 – a result which subsequently saw Gordon Strachan depart as boss. Northern Ireland fell three places to 23rd despite advancing to the play-offs.

Brazil are second in the rankings and Portugal third, with Argentina fourth, Belgium fifth and Poland sixth in an unchanged top six. France climbed a place to seventh and Spain returned to the top 10, climbing three places to eighth.

Chile stayed in ninth despite missing out on World Cup qualification and Peru rose into the top 10 for the first time after qualifying for the intercontinental play-off against New Zealand. Europe has 28 teams in the top 50 – one more than last month.

PA Sport Staff

