England Under-21s suffer triple injury blow ahead of Euro 2019 qualifier

Ben Chilwell, Dael Fry and Josh Onomah have been ruled out of England Under-21s' Euro 2019 qualifier against Ukraine due to injury.

The Football Association has announced the trio have withdrawn from manager Aidy Boothroyd's squad, leaving him with 20 fit players for Friday's match at the Obolon Arena in Kiev.

The rest of England's squad will meet at St George's Park this week before travelling to the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.

Details of the injuries sustained by Leicester left-back Chilwell, Middlesbrough defender Fry and midfielder Onomah, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Tottenham, have not been revealed by the FA.

England currently top Group 4 in qualifying following three wins and a draw from their opening four fixtures, leaving them four points ahead of second-placed Scotland, albeit having played a game more.

Ukraine, meanwhile, remain unbeaten but are down in fourth position after one victory and two draws from their three games. After facing the Three Lions, they take on Scotland at St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park next Tuesday.

Under-21 boss Boothroyd has three new faces in his squad for the game after including Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter, Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe and Norwich forward James Maddison.

Their call-ups came after U21 regulars Joe Gomez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham were named in Gareth Southgate's senior squad for their games with Germany and Brazil at Wembley.

Source: PA

