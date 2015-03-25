 
England Under-21s must find a way to take home advantage off Poland

22 June 2017 07:54

Aidy Boothroyd knows his England Under-21 side must conquer the home crowd in their quest to reach the Euro 2017 semi finals.

The Young Lions face hosts Poland in Kielce on Thursday aiming to qualify for the last four of the tournament for the first time since 2009.

They are top of Group A ahead of the final round of games after a 2-1 win over Slovakia and a goalless draw with Sweden.

A win would see them reach the knock-out stages but Boothroyd knows England need to cope with the home crowd, with Poland still holding a slim chance of qualifying.

" Without a doubt," he said when asked if backing from the stands would be a factor. "And the Polish team aren't bad either. They've been very unlucky in a few games and have got some very good players who've dropped down (from the seniors).

"They've got massive heart and start really fast and never give in. As nice and friendly as the people have been I don't expect to get any favours.

"We'll be doing our best to get a result and to remain professional to see if we can get out of the group."

Nathaniel Chalobah also dismissed any suggestions the Young Lions would be complacent given they only have themselves to focus on and not the outcome of Slovakia's game against Sweden's game.

"It's tournament football, we know that things can start changing and they (Poland) are probably going to be buzzing because they got a point and can still qualify if results go their way and likewise us," he said. "So we have to just focus on ourselves.

"We've got to go into the game with the mindset to still win. It's down to us, really, and I don't think it's about complacency because we've only won one game so we've just got to kick on from there now and be positive.

"It's in our hands and I think that gives us a little bit more responsibility, I think if we take that into the game in the right way then we should be fine."

Chalobah also insisted any heated dressing-room discussions were normal after Alfie Mawson revealed things got passionate when England trailed Slovakia 1-0 at half time on Monday before hitting back to win in the second half.

He added: "We're all men. There's a difference with ages but everyone has taken on responsibility with this trip and I think when we go into games and things like that happen everyone gets on with it."

