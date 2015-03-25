 
  1. Football
  2. England

England Under-20s reach last four of World Cup with win over Mexico

05 June 2017 02:40

Ten-man England reached the semi-finals of the Under-20 World Cup for the first time in 24 years following a 1-0 quarter-final victory over Mexico in Cheonan.

Liverpool-bound striker Dominic Solanke scored the only goal of the game early in the second half before Tottenham's Josh Onomah was sent off in bizarre circumstances in the 73rd minute, but England held on for a place in the last four.

Paul Simpson's side began the match on the front foot with Everton forward Ademola Lookman and Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong spurning decent opportunities inside the first 15 minutes before Mexico captain Alan Cervantes struck a 20-yard free-kick wide as neither side could break the deadlock in a tight opening 45 minutes.

Two minutes after the break, Solanke put the Young Lions ahead with a composed left-footed strike after being played through by a slide-rule pass from captain Lewis Cook for his second goal of the tournament.

Everton's Kieran Dowell was inches away from doubling England's lead moments later with Onomah then curling an effort onto a post with Mexican goalkeeper Abraham Romero well beaten.

Onomah received a second yellow card after accidentally stepping on Juan Aguayo's heel whilst dribbling past the left-back to put England under pressure before late chances from Uriel Antuna and Ronaldo Cisneros went begging for Mexico.

The Young Lions will take on Italy in Jeonju on Thursday evening for a place in the final after the 10-man Azzurri needed extra-time to secure a 3-2 win over Zambia following Giuseppe Pezzella's dismissal via a video assistant referee review in the first half of normal time.

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.