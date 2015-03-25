 
England Under-19s thrash Germany to reach European Championship semi-finals

09 July 2017 08:24

Ben Brereton and Ryan Sessegnon each scored a brace as England reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 European Championship with 4-1 victory over Germany in Georgia.

Nottingham Forest forward Brereton's second-half double gave England a 2-0 lead and after Germany substitute Tobias Warschewski pulled one back with 14 minutes left, Fulham's Sessegnon added two late goals.

The Young Lions, who lost both Trevoh Chalobah and Andre Dozzell to injury inside 15 minutes at David Petriashvili Stadium, progressed to the last four as Group B winners having already beaten Holland and Bulgaria.

Next up for England is a semi-final clash with Czech Republic on Wednesday as they remain on target to follow the under-20s' success at the World Cup last month.

