England U21s ready for Euro 2017 after Jordan Pickford completes Everton move

England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd insisted Jordan Pickford's £30 million move to Everton caused minimum disruption to their Euro 2017 plans.

Sunderland goalkeeper Pickford had a medical in Poland before his big-money switch to Goodison Park was sealed on Thursday.

He is with the Young Lions preparing for Friday's Euro 2017 opener against holders Sweden in Kielce, when all eyes will be on the 23-year-old who has become the third most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Boothroyd was happy the deal was done and believes Everton and England worked well as it was finalised.

He said: "All the players belong to the clubs and we have to work with the clubs closely to make sure we help the players develop to everything they can be. Having an international slice of that cake is important.

"When something like this happens it's a case of communicating, of courtesy and doing things what is right for the player and that's what we've done in this case.

"Every player is different. He'd play for nothing, he's that sort of guy. He loves the game. I'm sure he'll continue to do well."

Pickford is expected to start against Sweden in the Kolporter Arena with Boothroyd saying the squad are ready after spending the week in Poland.

He added: "We're in good shape, raring to go. Everyone is excited. It's like the hour before the game where you've done all your work and can't wait."

Source: PA

