 
  1. Football
  2. England

England striker Jodie Taylor leading race for Euro 2017 golden boot

04 August 2017 11:09

England's Jodie Taylor remains on course to win the golden boot at Women's Euro 2017 despite defeat in the semi-finals.

The Arsenal forward scored five goals in the tournament in Holland, three more than any other player with just the final to be played.

Of the finalists, the leading Holland players have scored two goals each while no Denmark player has scored more than one. Here, Press Association Sport breaks down Taylor's goals by match.

July 19, three goals v Scotland, Group D, Utrecht

Set England on the way to a convincing 6-0 win with two goals inside the opening half-hour and then completed a hat-trick early in the second half.

July 23, one goal v Spain, Group D, Breda

Wrapped up a 2-0 victory with England's second goal five minutes from time, a composed finish with Spain still reeling from the controversy of having a penalty awarded but then seeing the referee change her mind.

July 30, one goal v France, Quarter-final, Denventer

Netted the only goal as England reached the last four with a hard-fought win, a landmark first victory over France since 1974.

Source: PA

