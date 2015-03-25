England striker Harry Kane out to prove he is a leader against Scotland

Harry Kane is eager to prove his leadership credentials for England when he makes his expected return to the side against Scotland.

The Tottenham striker, who won the Premier League golden boot with 29 goals after a superb end to the domestic campaign, is set to lead the line at Hampden Park in Saturday's World Cup qualifier.

That would also be his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate, having missed the last six games through injury, and he is ready to play a prominent role.

Southgate has left former captain Wayne Rooney out of the squad and is yet to name a replacement for the trip to Glasgow.

Kane may have only played 17 times for the Three Lions but would clearly relish the armband.

"I see myself as one of the leaders now in the team and I'm looking forward to it," he said at a school event in Walthamstow in association with Aldi.

"I'm only 23 but I feel that there are a lot of younger players in the team compared to me and I have a good relationship with them. I have a good relationship with all the players, the older, the younger and there are quite a few Spurs boys in there as well.

"It helps as we play with each other, train with each other day in, day out so we know each other very well on the pitch but off the pitch also. If someone is feeling a bit down, or if they're not quite right then we are there to know that and help them out."

England were 3-0 winners at Wembley in the reverse fixture in November, with Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill on target, but Kane expects a trickier outing in the Scots' backyard.

The derby occasion is sure to make for a febrile atmosphere but England will be looking to draw the sting out of the fixture by keeping their heads.

" It is a massive game, everyone knows how big England versus Scotland is with the rivalry that we have and we had a great result against them at Wembley in November," said Kane.

" We just want to go out there and do it again - we know it will be a bit tougher doing it away from home but with the team we have got and the confidence we have got we know we just have to go out there and not get too caught up in the moment.

"You have to be professional. Of course, it is going to be a passionate game but it's about being calm and composed and sticking to the game plan. I feel we can do that - I feel we have a level-headed squad."

Source: PA

