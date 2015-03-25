 
  1. Football
  2. England

England striker Harry Kane out to prove he is a leader against Scotland

05 June 2017 02:54

Harry Kane is eager to prove his leadership credentials for England when he makes his expected return to the side against Scotland.

The Tottenham striker, who won the Premier League golden boot with 29 goals after a superb end to the domestic campaign, is set to lead the line at Hampden Park in Saturday's World Cup qualifier.

That would also be his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate, having missed the last six games through injury, and he is ready to play a prominent role.

Southgate has left former captain Wayne Rooney out of the squad and is yet to name a replacement for the trip to Glasgow.

Kane may have only played 17 times for the Three Lions but would clearly relish the armband.

"I see myself as one of the leaders now in the team and I'm looking forward to it," he said at a school event in Walthamstow in association with Aldi.

"I'm only 23 but I feel that there are a lot of younger players in the team compared to me and I have a good relationship with them. I have a good relationship with all the players, the older, the younger and there are quite a few Spurs boys in there as well.

"It helps as we play with each other, train with each other day in, day out so we know each other very well on the pitch but off the pitch also. If someone is feeling a bit down, or if they're not quite right then we are there to know that and help them out."

England were 3-0 winners at Wembley in the reverse fixture in November, with Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill on target, but Kane expects a trickier outing in the Scots' backyard.

The derby occasion is sure to make for a febrile atmosphere but England will be looking to draw the sting out of the fixture by keeping their heads.

" It is a massive game, everyone knows how big England versus Scotland is with the rivalry that we have and we had a great result against them at Wembley in November," said Kane.

" We just want to go out there and do it again - we know it will be a bit tougher doing it away from home but with the team we have got and the confidence we have got we know we just have to go out there and not get too caught up in the moment.

"You have to be professional. Of course, it is going to be a passionate game but it's about being calm and composed and sticking to the game plan. I feel we can do that - I feel we have a level-headed squad."

:: Lidl are proud to be Official Supermarket partner for the England team, supporting healthy lifestyles with fresh, affordable food and free grassroots football sessions. Visit lidl.co.uk/football

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.