England round off qualifying campaign with uninspiring victory in Lithuania

England closed a successful but uninspiring World Cup qualifying campaign with a familiar 1-0 win over Lithuania, with Harry Kane continuing his hot streak from the penalty spot.
With top spot already assured manager Gareth Southgate had hoped a side showing seven changes and two debutants, in Harry Winks and Harry Maguire, would entertain as well as win but this was another glum outing for a side lacking in magic.
But if the lukewarm nature of the performance was predictable, so too was the identity of the match-winner, Kane converting from 12 yards to make it 15 goals in his last 10 matches.
Source: By PA Sport Staff