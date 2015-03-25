 
England qualify for World Cup after Harry Kane’s late winner

05 October 2017 08:51

Harry Kane netted an injury-time winner to send England to the 2018 World Cup with a nervy 1-0 Wembley win over Slovenia.

England had turned in a sheepish, apologetic performance for 90 minutes and needed a brave intervention from an injured Joe Hart to prevent their visitors taking the lead late in the game, but Kane poked home from close-range to kick off belated celebrations.

The captain’s 14th in goal in his last nine appearances spared England the minor embarrassment of sidling into next summer’s tournament on the back of a disappointing stalemate but questions about the Three Lions’ readiness to make a mark in Russia were underlined.

More to follow

Source: By PA Sport Staff

