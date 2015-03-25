England pair Fabian Delph and Phil Jones miss training ahead of Slovenia game

Fabian Delph and Phil Jones are being assessed ahead of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.

Gareth Southgate’s squad trained at the newly-named Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch on Monday morning ahead of Thursday’s Group F clash against Slovenia – a match two players appear doubts for.

Training is under way on the newly-named Sir Bobby Charlton pitch. 24 players involved, with @PhilJones4 and Fabian Delph sitting it out. pic.twitter.com/oiIPCnsq3l — England (@England) October 2, 2017

Delph – called up by Southgate for the first time – played the entirety of Manchester City’s Premier League win at Chelsea, while Manchester United defender Jones was involved for the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace.

Both are being assessed by the Football Association’s medical team, while Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson and Michael Keane did a recovery session on Monday after their exertions on Sunday.

England are five points clear at the top of Group F, with Thursday’s home game against Slovenia and next weekend’s trip to Lithuania to come.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

