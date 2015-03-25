England manager Gareth Southgate faces Wayne Rooney decision

Wayne Rooney's England future could be in doubt as Gareth Southgate gets set to make his latest squad announcement.

The Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer's international career could be over if he is not included for the games against Scotland and France next month.

Reports have suggested Rooney, who has 52 goals in 119 caps, will be left out of Southgate's latest squad, which is revealed on Thursday.

Rooney, who was a late substitute in Manchester United's Europa League final win against Ajax on Wednesday, started his side's last three Premier League games of the season and finished with eight goals, although he missed England games against Germany and Lithuania in March though injury.

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge could be the four strikers chosen to face Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on June 10 and the June 13 friendly in France.

Rashford's possible inclusion could rule him out of England Under-21s' Euro 2017 campaign in Poland, which starts against holders Sweden on June 16.

United boss Jose Mourinho had previously said he sees no sense in Rashford playing in Poland, while Kane is set to return to the England squad for the first time in six games after two ankle injuries.

The Tottenham striker has not scored for his country for a year but finished the season as the Premier League's top scorer with 29 goals after netting seven times in his final two games.

Southgate has not had Kane available since replacing Sam Allardyce, with the 23-year-old's only England appearance this season coming in Allardyce's sole game in charge against Slovakia in September.

Liverpool's Sturridge has two goals in his last three international games but made just 11 starts for the Reds during an injury-hit season, although his availability could push Jermain Defoe out.

Southampton duo Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are likely to return to the under-21s.

The pair made their senior debuts in March's 1-0 defeat in Germany but stated at the time their desire to finish their under-21 careers at Euro 2017.

Southgate also has a decision to make with his goalkeepers, with Jack Butland fit again after a 12-month injury lay-off.

The Stoke goalkeeper broke his ankle playing for England against Germany in March 2016 but returned for the Potters' last five games of the season.

Jordan Pickford has been included in the squad this season while Burnley's Tom Heaton has also forced his way in with regular Fraser Forster and current number one Joe Hart.

Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson may earn another call-up after being drafted in to replace the injured Chris Smalling in March, while Jake Livermore may miss out after making his debut in Germany.

Jordan Henderson and Jack Wilshere are among those currently injured with Danny Rose and Luke Shaw also out, leaving Southgate with a headache at left-back with only Ryan Bertrand available.

But Tottenham's Kieran Trippier may earn his first call-up, especially after dislodging regular England right-back and Spurs team-mate Kyle Walker at White Hart Lane.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.