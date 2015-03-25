 
  1. Football
  2. England

England face Holland and Italy friendlies next March ahead of World Cup

14 November 2017 12:54

England's World Cup preparations will continue with March friendlies against Holland and Italy.

Gareth Southgate has four games lined up before next summer's tournament and the Football Association has arranged to play two of the most high-profile sides who failed to qualify for Russia.

The Three Lions will play at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena on March 23 before hosting the Azzurri at Wembley four days later.

Holland finished third behind France and Sweden in a tough qualification group, while Italy will miss their first World Cup in 60 years after losing a play-off to the latter. Nevertheless, both are considered strong enough opponents to test Southgate's side as he puts the finishing touches to his squad.

England's opponents for the remaining two friendlies are likely to depend on the outcome of the World Cup finals draw, which will take place on December 1 in Moscow.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as