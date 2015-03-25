 
  1. Football
  2. England

England emerge with credit after holding Brazil at Wembley

14 November 2017 10:19

England stifled superior opponents for the second time in a week as Brazil followed Germany in settling for a Wembley stalemate.

Gareth Southgate’s long-term mission is to win hearts and minds, if not World Cups, with his fresh-faced Three Lions and if two 0-0 draws in five days represents a slow start then it might easily have been worse given the calibre of the opposition.

Brazil arrived at full strength and with a formidable run of form behind them but while they dominated possession their vaunted front three of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus toiled without reward.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as