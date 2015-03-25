England emerge with credit after holding Brazil at Wembley

England stifled superior opponents for the second time in a week as Brazil followed Germany in settling for a Wembley stalemate.

Gareth Southgate’s long-term mission is to win hearts and minds, if not World Cups, with his fresh-faced Three Lions and if two 0-0 draws in five days represents a slow start then it might easily have been worse given the calibre of the opposition.

Brazil arrived at full strength and with a formidable run of form behind them but while they dominated possession their vaunted front three of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus toiled without reward.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

