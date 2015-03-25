England Call Up For Burnley Aces

No Nonsense Clarets Get England Call Ups

Gareth Southgate was expected to answer the clarion call to include a couple of Clarets in his full England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Holland and Italy.

The Three Lions will play Holland in Amsterdam next Friday, March 23rd and then play hosts to Italy at Wembley on March 27th. Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and centre back James Tarkowski have both been called up and ultimately rewarded for outstanding performances in Sean Dyche’s relentless Europa League chasing Clarets side.



Despite the joy at Turf Moor about the call ups for Nick Pope and James Tarkowski there will also be a measure of disappointment for both Ben Mee and Jack Cork who have failed to impress the England supremo enough to earn a place in the squad.

Both Mee and Cork have earned well deserved plaudits for consistent performances throughout this season’s English Premier League campaign and the two have both expressed a real desire to wear the Three Lions shirt.

Jack Cork who has already earned one full England cap under Southgate will be doubly disappointed that he has been ignored for the two World Cup warm up games.

Pope and Tarkowski have both had meteoric rises in their careers to gain full England recognition. Pope took his opportunity when England shot stopper and club skipper Tom Heaton was injured against Crystal Palace earlier this season.

Ironically, James Tarkowski took Michael Keane’s place in the heart of the Clarets’ defence following Keane’s pre-season departure to Everton and he has now superseded his former team mate in the Three Lions defensive options.

Burnley fans will be hoping the pair each wins a cap, adding to the Clarets’ full England international tally, which last saw Jack Cork become the 27 th Claret to play for England, following his appearance as a midfield substitute against Germany last November.

Heartfelt congratulations to both players from everyone at Clarets Mad (TEC).

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.