England and Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton sidelined after shoulder surgery

14 September 2017 02:23

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has had surgery on a shoulder injury and is expected to be out "for months", Burnley manager Sean Dyche has announced.

The 31-year-old, capped three times by England, suffered the injury after landing awkwardly during the first half of the Clarets' 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend and went under the knife on Wednesday.

Dyche had said after the game he suspected Heaton would be missing for a number of months and, asked whether that would be the case at a press conference on Thursday, he replied: "Yes, It won't be weeks, it will be a longer period."

Source: PA

