Emirates have extended their FA Cup sponsorship deal by signing a new three-year contract with the Football Association.

The world's oldest knockout tournament will continue to be named the Emirates FA Cup until 2021.

"With the support of Emirates, last season's competition reached over 912 million fans worldwide," said FA group commercial director Mark Bullingham.

"The partnership will also allow us to continue our investment into the game at all levels."

Source: PA

