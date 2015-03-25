Emiliano Martinez vows to return stronger after swapping Arsenal for Getafe

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will spend the 2017-18 season on loan with LaLiga club Getafe.

The 24-year-old Argentinian made five first-team appearances for the Gunners last season and has previously had loan spells with Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wolves.

Matrinez hopes he can return from Getafe in a year's time and be challenging for the gloves.

"I came from nothing and I'm at Arsenal now, one of the biggest clubs in the world, but I'm never satisfied," he told Arsenal Player.

"I was third choice fighting for second spot, so maybe the season after I will fight for number one. You always need to give more at Arsenal. It's never enough and that's what I try to do."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.