 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Ellis Short opens talks with consortium led by Sunderland fans

20 June 2017 11:09

A consortium headed by Sunderland fans which is trying to buy the club is being backed in significant part by cash from the United States.

A report emerged on Monday claiming that television executives Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner and Ben Turner - owners of Fulwell 73 Productions - are hoping to challenge a German consortium to buy out current owner Ellis Short.

However, Press Association Sport understands that much of the group's funding would come from America.

The consortium, which reportedly includes former Arsenal defender Tony Adams and one-time Chelsea business affairs director Paul Smith, is understood to have opened initial discussions with Short, who appears to be ready to do business after a bruising spell at the Stadium of Light.

Short has already opened discussions with Germany-based potential buyers, but the club revealed in a statement last week that there was more than one contender with "parties" interested in a takeover.

The American businessman has put the club's search for a new manager on hold until the uncertainty surrounding its ownership has been resolved, although he also placed a deadline on discussions with pre-season fast approaching.

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, made a loss after tax of £33million for the financial year to July 31, 2016, and has a net debt of £110.4million.

Former manager David Moyes parted company with the club last month after discussing his blueprint for the way forward and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes rejected the opportunity to replace him last week once he had learned of the ongoing discussions over a possible sale.

The club remains in a state of flux with the squad, which will need substantial rebuilding, due back for pre-season training on June 29, and the fixtures for the new Sky Bet Championship season - which gets under way on August 4 - are due to be announced on Wednesday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.