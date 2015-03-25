 
Eidur Gudjohnsen's half-brother signs for Swansea

07 July 2017 10:39

Swansea have signed 16-year-old Arnor Gudjohnsen, half-brother of former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Eidur Gudjohnsen.

The teenager arrives from Breidablik in the Iceland Premier League on a three-year deal and will go into the Swans' Under-18 squad for the 2017/18 campaign.

Gudjohnsen, son of former Iceland international Arnor snr, told the club's official website: "It's great to be here. I am looking forward to the challenge and I am excited to get started.

"I want to progress myself on and off the pitch while I am here and develop myself for first-team football.

"My dad and brother have helped me a lot throughout my career. They have given me good advice over the years."

Source: PA

