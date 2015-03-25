 
EFL to trial ABBA penalty shoot-out format in knockout competitions this season

31 July 2017 05:38

The English Football League (EFL) is introducing the new ABBA format for penalty shoot-outs in its competitions during the 2017/18 season.

Already being trialled by UEFA, the system is based on the format used in tennis tie-breaks, with the team taking the first kick in each pair of kicks alternating, so AB BA AB and so on instead of AB AB etc.

The EFL's trial of the format will apply to this season's Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and the play-offs, with the first opportunity for its use coming in the Carabao Cup's first round on August 8-9.

Source: PA

