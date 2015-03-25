 
EFL agree to postpone Newport County home games until new pitch installation is complete

By 15 June 2017 01:41

The English Football League has agreed to let Newport County postpone any home games until 26 August until the club complete the installation of the new playing surface.

With the 2017/2018 season schedule due to be announced on 21 June, this now means any home games that had been planned before 26 August will be reversed if possible.

The opposing team will have a right to decline the reversal if the proposal doesn’t fit their plans, if this happens the match will be postponed until a later date.

In addition the EFL has agreed that should Newport be drawn at home in Round One of the Carabao Cup they will automatically reverse the fixture to the other teams stadium.

The new playing surface is being installed as a result of the Welsh Rugby Union’s takeover of Newport Gwent Dragons and the facilities at Rodney Parade.

In the 2016/17 season there were three fixtures that had to either be abandoned or postponed due to the takeover.


Reporter : Vince Pettit

Source: DSG

