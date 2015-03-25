Eduardo Berizzo set to take over at Sevilla

Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle with Eduardo Berizzo for the Argentinian to become the club's new head coach.

Berizzo, who left Celta Vigo at the end of the 2016-17 season, succeeds Jorge Sampaoli - who last week took up the Argentina reins - in the Sevilla hotseat.

A statement on sevillafc.es read: " Sevilla and Eduardo Berizzo have reached an agreement in principle for the Argentinian to be the new coach of the club for the next two seasons.

"Berizzo will arrive in Seville in the next few days to sign his contract and be officially presented as the new coach."

The 47-year-old former Argentina defender spent three years with Celta, leading the Galician side to a 13th-placed finish in LaLiga and the semi-finals of the Europa League last term.

Sevilla added that an announcement on Berizzo's backroom staff would be made "imminently".

Source: PA

