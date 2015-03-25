 
  1. Football
  2. Sevilla

Eduardo Berizzo set to take over at Sevilla

08 June 2017 11:24

Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle with Eduardo Berizzo for the Argentinian to become the club's new head coach.

Berizzo, who left Celta Vigo at the end of the 2016-17 season, succeeds Jorge Sampaoli - who last week took up the Argentina reins - in the Sevilla hotseat.

A statement on sevillafc.es read: " Sevilla and Eduardo Berizzo have reached an agreement in principle for the Argentinian to be the new coach of the club for the next two seasons.

"Berizzo will arrive in Seville in the next few days to sign his contract and be officially presented as the new coach."

The 47-year-old former Argentina defender spent three years with Celta, leading the Galician side to a 13th-placed finish in LaLiga and the semi-finals of the Europa League last term.

Sevilla added that an announcement on Berizzo's backroom staff would be made "imminently".

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over