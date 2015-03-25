 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Ederson set to leave Benfica for Manchester City - reports

28 May 2017 11:54

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson admits he has "probably" played his last match for Benfica amid reports linking him with a move to Manchester City.

The 23-year-old, who won a Portuguese league and cup double this season, is reportedly in talks to join former Monaco winger Bernardo Silva in completing a summer switch to City, who are rebuilding after finishing third in the Premier League.

When asked about City's interest - cited in the Manchester Evening News and by national newspapers - following Benfica's 2-1 cup final victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes on Sunday night, the keeper told Portuguese newspaper Record: "I still do not know, but this was probably my last match with Benfica."

Pep Guardiola is looking for alternative options between the sticks after deciding to let Willy Caballero leave at the end of his contract.

Claudio Bravo has endured a shaky first season in England following his move from Barcelona while Joe Hart's future is uncertain as he completes a loan spell at Torino.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.

Feature Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points

Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points...

Wasps and Exeter meet in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham this Saturday.

Feature Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti's debut - what did the world look ...

Francesco Totti will call time on his 24-year career as a Roma player after the game with Genoa.