 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Eden Hazard 'so happy' at Chelsea as Belgian aims to defend Premier League title

16 June 2017 08:54

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has set his sights on winning the Premier League title and the club's player of the year crown again next season.

Hazard, who is currently recovering from a broken ankle, has been linked with a big-money summer move to Real Madrid but the Belgium international appears committed to helping Chelsea build on their impressive first season under Antonio Conte.

The Italian took charge less than a year ago but guided the Blues to a runaway Premier League title success as well as the FA Cup final, where they were beaten by Arsenal.

Hazard was central to the club's success, a fact reflected in him becoming only the second man ever to be voted Chelsea's player of the year for a third time - a nd he is hoping for more of the same next season.

The 26-year-old told Chelsea Magazine: "Hopefully next year it is the same, we win the league and then I win Player of the Year.

"Obviously winning the league is what we want most, and this award is just a bonus."

Hazard, who is set to be sidelined for three months after being injured while on international duty with Belgium at the start of June, also re-iterated how happy he is at Chelsea.

He added: "I like this club because it's a family. I have a lot of friends and we all talk to each other.

"I've been here five years now and I'm so happy. I'm at one of the best clubs in the world, so I'm very happy to play for such a big club as this."

Source: PA

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in