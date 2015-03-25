 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Eden Hazard rescues Chelsea after Roma roar back at Stamford Bridge

18 October 2017 08:54

Eden Hazard scored twice as Chelsea battled to a 3-3 draw with Roma to stay top of Champions League Group C.

Hazard’s first goal of the season followed David Luiz’s opener but Aleksandar Kolarov halved the deficit before fellow former Manchester City player Edin Dzeko scored twice.

But Hazard headed in to prevent Antonio Conte’s side slipping to a third straight loss for the first time under the Italian’s stewardship.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko bagged a brace
Edin Dzeko bagged a brace (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea looked on course for a comfortable victory when Eden Hazard made it 2-0 but Roma – spearheaded by Bosnia and Herzegovina international Dzeko – battled back to take a precious point back to the Italian capital. The striker smashed in a superb second Giallorossi goal before grabbing another with a predatory header from Aleksander Kolarov’s whipped free-kick.

Moment of the match

David Luiz opened the scoring with a sumptuous strike from distance but his goal was eclipsed in the second half by Dzeko. The former Manchester City man peeled off Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen before connecting perfectly with Federico Fazio’s chipped pass to crash a volley into the roof of Thibaut Courtois’ net and level the contest at 2-2.

Data point

Ratings

David Luiz scored a stunning goal
David Luiz scored a stunning goal (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois 7, Cesar Azpilicueta 5, Andreas Christensen 5, Gary Cahill 6, Davide Zappacosta 6, Cesc Fabregas 6, David Luiz 7, Tiemoue Bakayoko 6, Marcos Alonso 6, Eden Hazard 8, Alvaro Morata 6. Substitutes: Pedro (for Luiz, 57) 6, Antonio Rudiger (for Zappacosta, 77) 5, Willian (on for Hazard, 80) 5.

Roma: Alisson 6, Bruno Peres 5, Federico Fazio 7, Juan Jesus 5, Aleksandar Kolarov 7, Radja Nainggolan 7, Maxime Gonalons 6, Kevin Strootman 6, Gerson 5, Diego Perotti 6, Edin Dzeko 8. Substitutes: Lorenzo Pellegrini (for Gerson, 74) 6, Alessandro Florenzi (for Strootman, 83) 6, Stephan El Shaarawy (for Perotti, 88) 5.

Who’s up next?

Chelsea v Watford (Premier League, October 21)

Torino v Roma (Serie A, October 22)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the