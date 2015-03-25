Eddie Howe planning 'for the next 20 years' at Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has revealed he works on the proviso he will be at Bournemouth "for the next 20 years".

The Cherries boss has lamented the Premier League's increasing short-termism around managerial reigns, off the back of the Ronald Koeman and Craig Shakespeare sackings.

Everton dismissed Koeman on Monday while Leicester dispensed with Shakespeare earlier in October after just four months in the permanent job.

Bournemouth host Chelsea on Saturday, with Antonio Conte coming under pressure this term despite leading the Blues to the league title last year.

"All the pressure here comes from myself, that's my mentality, but I don't like to see managers sacked," said Howe.

"It makes the profession very delicately poised, at all times.

"When you're on a losing run there are always questions about your future.

"I don't think it's good for the profession.

"I work as though I'm going to be here for the next 20 years, preparing the team and the club for the future as best I can, until I'm told differently.

"When you're a manager you have to prepare for the long-term, for the future benefit of the club.

"But ultimately you're not the dictator of that.

"You need people above you to have a long-term vision, to share your successes, share your disappointments, and to know you're working towards something for the long-term.

"I try not to let all the noise around the job play any part in my decision-making, or my thinking."

Bournemouth have claimed just two wins in nine Premier League matches this term, but Howe believes the 2-1 victory at Stoke can prove the catalyst for the Cherries to climb the table.

But even if his side were to struggle, Howe has insisted he will not abandon his firm managerial principles.

Asked if the sack culture tempts managers into risky quick fixes, Howe replied: "That's the danger, with every sacking the mindset and mentality potentially changes.

"So building for the future, developing a youth system, having faith in young players, developing that talent, that can all fall away.

"You could then look for the immediate fix, and that can present your club problems further down the line.

"I've always loved developing young talent, and making that the focus around what we do, while getting results along the way.

"I think that's the best way for the club to manage itself. My belief and philosophy will never change, but of course then you need the backing from the club to do that."

Source: PA

