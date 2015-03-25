 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

Eddie Howe glad to see Bournemouth pick up first win of the season at Birmingham

23 August 2017 12:08

Eddie Howe was relieved after Bournemouth's 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Birmingham at St. Andrew's.

The Bournemouth manager saw his side chalk up their first win of the season following an indifferent start to the campaign.

Howe was particularly pleased to see Bournemouth bounce back after Birmingham took a first-half lead through Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Ryan Fraser equalised 52 seconds into the second half with his first goal since January and t he winner was smartly scored by Marc Pugh in the 68th minute.

Howe, who made eight changes to the side beaten 2-0 by Watford, admitted: "First and foremost we wanted to win.

"We made it difficult for ourselves going one down but the players showed really good character, especially with the start we've had this season.

"The pleasing feature was to take our chances. In the previous two games we have not really had a shot in anger.

"The two goals will give the lads a big boost going into the next game and it was pleasing the positive play around the box."

Howe was delighted with Jermain Defoe's first appearance of the season, despite the summer arrival from Sunderland not scoring.

"His movement was excellent, which has been a feature of his career," added Howe.

"It was great to see him creating chances and with us getting him in a position to score.

"We tested him in the game against Birmingham and he is now in a better position to come through 90 minutes. He worked hard and never stopped running."

Howe was full of praise for Fraser and Tyrone Mings - the latter having produced a goalline clearance which prevented a second Birmingham goal.

"I thought he needed another game and ended up having a really productive evening," the Bournemouth manager said of Scotland winger Fraser.

"It was great to see him score and I am sure he will feel great after this match."

On Mings' clearance, he added: "I thought it was the defining moment of the game."

Birmingham's boss Harry Redknapp was very pleased with the performance of his side despite the result.

"The first half was the best we have played since I've been at the club," he said.

Source: PA

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed