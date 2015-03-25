 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

Eddie Howe eyeing a special 40th birthday present

28 November 2017 01:24

Manager Eddie Howe hopes he will be given a 40th birthday to remember by his Bournemouth team delivering three points from the visit of former club Burnley.

Howe had a brief spell in charge at Turf Moor from January 2011 to October 2012, before returning to the Cherries and helping guide them up into the top flight for the first time.

Both clubs, once plying their trade in the lower divisions, have since established themselves among the Premier League elite.

Howe would rather not dwell on passing his personal milestone, focused only on extending Bournemouth's current improved form.

"It is my birthday, but I have not been able to give it a minute's thought. It is a big one, turning 40, so I'm not looking forward to that to be honest," Howe said.

"I have not been called a spring chicken for a while, but I suppose in management terms I am still quite young. Hopefully I have many more games left in me."

Bournemouth's battling goalless draw at Swansea made it just one defeat from the past five Premier League games - and that coming away to Chelsea.

"We are in good shape, the players are in a good frame of mind, playing with confidence and we love playing here at home and under the lights," Howe said at a press conference, as quoted on the club's official website.

"We want to give a good account of ourselves and build on the good result we had here against Huddersfield in our last home game."

Burnley have again improved under Sean Dyche this season, which started with a 3-2 win at champions Chelsea, and now sit in seventh place.

The Clarets had won three successive games before a controversial stoppage-time penalty handed Arsenal a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Sunday.

"I am not surprised, and you can never be surprised by what Burnley do," said Howe, who guided the Lancashire club to eighth place in the Championship at the end of the 2010/2011 campaign.

"They have continually overachieved and this season and when I have watched them I have been impressed with the style of how they going about playing.

"You know what they are going to do, but it is difficult to beat that.

"The confidence they got from the likes of the good Chelsea and Tottenham results early on gave them a great start and they now rightly sit in the top half of the table."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as