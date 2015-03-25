Dyche versus Guardiola in the FA Cup

Can the Clarets cause a major Third Round FA Cup upset?

The FA Cup is not the competition it used to be as the Premier League "Cash Cow" seemingly takes priority for most Premier League clubs, but the third round draw served up a tasty dish with Burnley playing Manchester City away for the first time ever in the FA Cup.

The draw subsequently threw up a totally new experience for both clubs and their supporters. City fans will no doubt be confident of a win, having only dropped two points so far in the Premier League, following a rather tame draw at home to Everton.

The EPL looks almost settled with the Blues of Manchester miles ahead of the rest. They still have the small matter of the Champions League knock out stages to occupy them, but not until February 13th, when they play the dangerous Swiss outfit Basel.

Burnley fans will look at the FA Cup tie as a game to nothing with City being overwhelming favourites to win the tie. History and statistics are in the Blues favour. Here are just a few of them; they have won two of the three times Burnley have met them in the FA Cup at Turf Moor, the last game was in 1991 with the Clarets going down somewhat unluckily to a single goal from ex-Blackburn Rovers player Colin Hendry.

Burnley's only FA Cup win against the Blues came in 1931 with a resounding 3-0 victory. The Clarets even contrived to lose both legs in the League Cup in 1999. One light at the end of a long dark tunnel, that many pundits will miss, is that Burnley won a famous 1-0 victory at Maine Road in the 1973 FA Charity Shield with Burnley's centre half Colin Waldron scoring the winning goal.

However, 2017 has seen a rampant City dominate all in the League and it was in a FA Cup semi-final v Arsenal on April 23 the last time City were defeated in any major competition (until losing to Shaktar Donetsk). Until then, they were unbeaten in 28 games and had won 20 games in a row.

The Blues are unbeaten at home for over a year since losing 1-3 on Dec 3 2016 to Chelsea, having played Burnley twice in the same period. winning 2-1 in January 2017 and 3-0 in October 2017. In the past 50 years the Clarets have played the Blues 30 times and have won just 4 (the most recent being at Turf Moor in 2015, when gorgeous George Boyd swept in a quite delightful winning goal).

Burnley suffered a shock home defeat in last years 5th round Cup exit to Lincoln; perhaps Sean Dyche's Clarets can repeat the feat and go to the Etihad Stadium and play as Lincoln did with nothing to lose?

Clarets' fans will look forward to welcoming Manchester City to Turf Moor in the Premier League on February 3rd and hopefully putting one over City in the FA Cup on January 6th will be an important prelude to the EPL fixture?

Last time Burnley played City the Blues were lucky to get a soft penalty from a Bernado Silva diving fall [or falling dive] in October and then lost two goals in quick succession mid-way through the second half.

Burnley did not disgrace themselves that day, despite conceding 77% of the possession. The now injured Robbie Brady played that day and Nick Pope the remarkably consistent deputy for the injured England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, pulled off 10 major saves, a feat he will probably have to repeat if Burnley hope to stay in the FA Cup.

Of course Burnley can hope Pep Guardiola might put out a second string as they did at Bradford City in the Football League Trophy in October, losing 2-1 in a result the statisticians also seem to ignore.

Sean Dyche will also take some hope from the fact the Blues only managed to beat Wolves at home in the EFL Cup 4th round on penalties, after being held to a 0 – 0 draw following extra time.

There’s an old adage in football and life, the higher they climb, the harder they fall. Burnley fans will be hoping the Clarets can repeat their 1973 Charity Shield winning form and the usually animated Pep Guardiola might end up being sick as the proverbial parrot twice in the early New Year. Ole!

This early FA Cup preview was written by "Oldcolner" who contributes regularly on behalf of Clarets Mad. (TEC)

