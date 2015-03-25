Dybala is going nowhere, says Juventus chief

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta insists Paulo Dybala will not be leaving the Serie A champions this summer.

The Argentina forward has been the subject of several bids in recent weeks after starring for Juventus last season.

The 23-year-old helped Juve claim a Serie A and Coppa Italia double and reach the Champions League final.

But Marotta has ended any talk of Dybala's exit, telling Tuttosport: "Paulo won't be sold at any price.

"We've rejected so many offers for Dybala. When a player is happy to stay at Juve, he'll stay for as long as he wants."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.