Dybala is going nowhere, says Juventus chief

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta insists Paulo Dybala will not be leaving the Serie A champions this summer.
The Argentina forward has been the subject of several bids in recent weeks after starring for Juventus last season.
The 23-year-old helped Juve claim a Serie A and Coppa Italia double and reach the Champions League final.
But Marotta has ended any talk of Dybala's exit, telling Tuttosport: "Paulo won't be sold at any price.
"We've rejected so many offers for Dybala. When a player is happy to stay at Juve, he'll stay for as long as he wants."
