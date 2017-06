Scotland youth international Ali Coote has joined Brentford from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 19-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Griffin Park and follows Celtic's Theo Archibald in moving to the Bees from north of the border.

Coote made his debut for Dundee United at the age of 16 and made 16 appearances for the club last term.

Source: PA

