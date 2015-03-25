Dundee 2-1 Rangers - 24-Nov-2017 : Match Report

Rangers' woes go on with drab Dundee defeatRudderless Rangers suffered fresh frustration as Mark O'Hara's double clinched a 2-1 win for Dundee at Dens Park.The Ibrox side - still without a boss a month on from Pedro Caixinha's sacking - missed the chance to move up to third spot as caretaker Graeme Murty's side suffered their second straight defeat.O'Hara now has four goals in three Dens clashes against Gers after striking either side of Josh Windass' equaliser.But raging the Gers faithful let rip at full-time and the Ibrox board can now expect a grilling at next week's AGM unless on why it has taken so long to appoint a permanent manager.Neil McCann's basement boys will lap up what is just their third win of the campaign.But there is further to worry about for beleaguered Rangers who also saw frontman Alfredo Morelos limp off after colliding with a post.Rangers had started brightly, coming close with a couple of decent chances for Kenny Miller and Ryan Jack.But the hosts were game too, with Faissal El Bakhtaoui forcing Wes Foderingham to tip his powerful hit over the bar.Morelos' desperation to end his nine-game scoring drought - now 10 - was evident as he picked the ball up 30 yards out but there was only more frustration for the Colombian as he rifled into the side-netting.Ibrox youngster Ross McCrorie - back in the side despite last week's blunder in the loss to Hamilton - was grateful to see Paul McGowan volley straight at Foderingham after another slack clearance.Rangers continued to pile forward but the opener proved elusive.Daniel Candeias was set racing through on Dens number one Elliot Parish from Jack's through-ball but slammed straight at the keeper.The Portuguese winger then threw over a cross from the right which teased Josh Meekings into dangling a leg out, with the ball skipping off the defender's shin and onto the bar before bouncing clear.The opening period, though, ended on a sour note as Morelos had to be replaced by Eduardo Herrera after his run-in with the woodwork.Declan John was lucky his blind pass-back did not cost Gers dear at the start of the second period, with Foderingham wisely staying on his feet as he forced Sofien Moussa away from goal.But Danny Wilson did not get away with his mistake on 66 minutes as Dundee struck. Jon Aurtenetxe's free-kick from out wide got caught between the centre-back's feet and O'Hara pounced to fire home.The hosts' lead lasted just four minutes. Meekings failed to get enough distance on his header from McCrorie's deep cross and Windass took advantage as he flashed the ball past Parish for the equaliser.Yet the drama was not over. On-loan Celtic midfielder Scott Allan got his customary welcome from the Gers faithful when he was introduced with 10 minutes left, but it was his sublime killer pass which unlocked the visitors' defence as slotted O'Hara into fire home the winner.

Source: PA

