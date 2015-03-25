Dumbarton V Falkirk at Dumbarton Football Stadium : Match Preview

Paul Quinn aiming to showcase Dundee United's improved form against LivingstonDundee United defender Paul Quinn aims to show how far the club have come since their October upheaval when they face Livingston.Consecutive defeats by Livi and Inverness cost Ray McKinnon his job as manager but Csaba Laszlo's side are now unbeaten in six Ladbrokes Championship games ahead of Saturday's Tannadice encounter.Quinn said: "They beat us well in the last game but we have improved quite a bit and have the confidence up. We just look to keep the unbeaten run going."Leaders St Mirren travel to face Queen of the South and Doonhamers boss Gary Naysmith has pinpointed Celtic target Lewis Morgan as the danger man.Naysmith told his club's website: "They arguably have the best player in the division in Lewis Morgan, a player with outstanding talent who will go on to bigger things, but he is just one of many players we need to be aware of."We have talent of our own and need to take the game to St Mirren. It will be a tough game but there will be no better Christmas present than winning on Saturday."Morton revealed that 21-year-old defender Connor McManus would not be getting a contract extension beyond January ahead of the visit of Inverness, who have kept 10 clean sheets in their last 11 matches.Falkirk need to end a four-match run without scoring in order to cut an eight-point deficit on third-bottom Dumbarton.And Dunfermline boss Allan Johnston hopes the returning Andy Ryan can provide the spark to end a seven-match run without claiming three points when they host basement side Brechin."Hopefully we can get positive results and get back to challenging the teams at the top," Johnston said."Andy Ryan is getting sharper, last week he only really trained on the Thursday but he is getting closer."He is a goalscorer and it was just unfortunate that he got the injury when he did because he was starting to look really good, really sharp and scored a couple of goals. He is getting back to where he was."

Source: PAR

