Duggan strike steers Manchester City Women to victory

Toni Duggan's first-half strike was enough to give Manchester City Women the edge over WSL title rivals Chelsea Ladies on Thursday.

Duggan's effort lifted City to a 1-0 win which put them within one point of WSL leaders Liverpool as well as handing Chelsea their first league defeat of the year.

The home side dominated the first half but Chelsea also had their chances with Drew Spence and Beth England both coming close.

Both teams observed a minute's silence and wore black arm bands in memory of the 22 victims of the terrorist attack in the city earlier this week.

Source: PA

