Dublin clamper prank on Manchester United team bus

A mischievous car clamper had fans fearing Manchester United might be late for their last pre-season friendly game.

When a picture appeared on social media of the team coach with a clamp stuck on the back wheel some worried if the players might have to walk to Dublin's Aviva Stadium for the match against Sampdoria.

The incident however proved to be a prank.

It appears one of the city's clampers seized the chance for a great photo opportunity.

He attached the clamp momentarily on the luxury bus, which was correctly parked, to secure a picture that delivered his 15 minutes of fame on social media.

And so United did not have to add a parking fine to the £150million they have already splashed out in the transfer market ahead of the new Premier League season.

A club spokeswoman told the Press Association: "It was just a prank. Some guy pretended to clamp the bus and took a picture."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.