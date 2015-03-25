Doubles for Ronaldo and Benzema as Real Madrid hammer Apoel

Cristiano Ronaldo set another Champions League record as holders Real Madrid sealed their place in the knockout stages with a comprehensive victory against Apoel Nicosia.

Zinedine Zidane’s team had the match won by half-time with goals from Luka Modric, Fernandez Nacho and a Karim Benzema double. Cristiano Ronaldo got his customary goals early in the second half as his two strikes saw him reach 18 goals in the competition in 2017 – more than any single player in a calendar year.

However Madrid, who have lifted the trophy in each of the past two years, will only qualify as runners-up in Group H after Tottenham came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Germany to ensure top spot.

The final match day next month will see the Europa League qualification spot contested between Apoel and Dortmund, who both have two points from their five matches. Apoel will travel to Tottenham while Dortmund face Madrid at the Bernabéu.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Ronaldo

Another day, another record…



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 Champions League goals in 2017, a new record across a calendar year ??? pic.twitter.com/SZRwIKTraw — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2017

Another game, another goal. Another game, another record. The Portuguese star got his customary entry on the score sheet early in the second half as his two strikes saw him reach 18 goals in the Champions League in 2017 – more than any single player in a calendar year in the competition. He also unselfishly provide the assist for Benzema’s second goal.

Moment of the match

(Petros Karadjias/AP)

A trademark Ronaldo header for his first goal. Lovely cross by Marcelo and Ronaldo did the rest.

Data point

???? SIX OF THE BEST!



? We certainly booked our place in the last-16 of the Champions League in style!#RMUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/xj3oYWw6ne — Real Madrid C.F.???????? (@realmadriden) November 21, 2017

Real Madrid are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League for a 15th successive season.

Player ratings

(Petros Karadjias/AP)

Who’s up next?

Nauzet Perez 4, Junior Carlao 4, Jesus Rueda 5, Praxitelis Vouros 3, Roland Sallai 4, Nuno Morais 4, Franco Vinicius 5, Roberto Lago 5, Ghayas Zahid 4, Stathis Aloneftis 4, Mickael Pote 5.Georgios Efrem (for Sallai 60) 4, Lorenzo Ebecilio (for Morais, 66) 4, Carlos Farias (for Vinicius, 59) 4.Francisco Casilla 5, Dani Carvajal 6, Fernandez Nacho 6, Raphael Varane 6, Junior Marcelo 6, Luka Modric 6, Toni Kroos 6, Marco Asensio 5, Vazquez Lucas 5, Karim Benzema 7, Cristiano Ronaldo 7.Theo Hernandez (for Marcelo, 58) 5, Dani Ceballos (for Kroos, 59) 5, Borja Mayoral (for Borja Mayoral, 64) 5.

