Dortmund sack coach Peter Bosz after dreadful run

Borussia Dortmund have sacked coach Peter Bosz after their winless run stretched to 12 games in all competitions with Saturday’s home defeat to Werder Bremen.

The club announced the news in a press conference on Sunday, carried on their social media channels.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “Last night, in a conversation with Peter Bosz, we decided that we would release him with immediate effect. It was very emotional, but also respectful.

“On behalf of all at Borussia, I would like to thank Peter Bosz. We still consider him a great coach and person.”

Dutchman Bosz took over the Bundesliga club in the summer but, despite a strong start, their form has deserted them and he has come under increased pressure.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Werder left Dortmund seventh in the Bundesliga, while they exited the Champions League after finishing third in Group H behind Tottenham and Real Madrid, failing to win a match in the group stages.

The club announced that former Cologne boss Peter Stoger would take charge of the team until the end of the season.

“I’m really happy to be coach of this team and to be in this stadium,” Stoger said as he appeared at the press conference.

The Austrian was sacked by Cologne earlier this month, but only after a four-year tenure in which he guided them to promotion from the second tier and then to fifth place in the league last season to earn European football.

A dismal start to this campaign – in which they took only two points from the first 13 matches – cost Stoger his job but Dortmund hope he can have a similar impact on their fortunes as he did when he first arrived in Cologne.

“In four years, Peter Stoger has developed the team excellently at Cologne,” said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

