Donkor back on loan at Everton

07 July 2017 02:39

Wolfsburg forward Anton Donkor has rejoined Everton on loan after his previous spell last season was disrupted by injury.

The 19-year-old has agreed an initial deal until January 2, 2018 and will again link up with the under-23 side.

"I'm very happy to be back," Donkor told evertonfc.com.

"I'm looking forward to pre-season to show my team-mates and the fans that it was the right decision for the club to re-sign me.

"I started very well here last season but the ankle injury was a big disappointment. I was out for about eight weeks and I had to go back to Germany and do all my treatment."

Source: PA

