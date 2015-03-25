Doncaster V Walsall at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

Doncaster striker John Marquis is back in contention after missing the midweek win against Portsmouth due to a one-game ban.
Alfie May is struggling with a groin problem that may require surgery and fellow striker Andy Williams (thigh) remains doubtful for the clash with Walsall.
Forward James Coppinger is battling to be fit after missing out on Tuesday night due to a calf problem.
Defender Mathieu Baudry should continue after making his first appearance of the season against Portsmouth after an Achilles injury. Luke McCullough, Alex Kiwomya and Ross Etheridge remain sidelined.
Zeli Ismail could be back in the starting line-up for Walsall.
The winger was well enough to come off the bench at MK Dons on Tuesday night having sat out at the weekend through illness.
Midfielder Florent Cuvelier came through the 1-1 draw unscathed after missing five weeks with a hamstring injury.
Skipper Adam Chambers also returned after a hamstring problem and should be involved again.
Source: PAR