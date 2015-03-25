Doncaster V Southend at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

Andy Williams doubtful for DoncasterDoncaster striker Andy Williams is a major doubt for the home game against Southend.Williams was forced out of the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Sunderland Under-21s with a thigh injury and is likely to miss out.Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is not expected to return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, so Marko Marosi should continue in net.Fellow stopper Ross Etherdige (broken ankle), striker Alex Kiwomya (back) and defender Danny Andrew (knee) remain long-term absentees.Southend will be without defender Jason Demetriou, who is away on international duty with Cyprus.Elvis Bwomono could come in at right-back after the 18-year-old impressed against Reading Under-21s in the League Trophy on Tuesday night.Midfielder Ryan Leonard is set to make his 250th appearance for the Shrimpers, but Michael Kightly (hamstring) remains sidelined.Michael Turner is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem and should play for the development squad next week, while centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) also continues his recovery as does defender Ben Coker, who suffered a broken leg during pre-season.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.