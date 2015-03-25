 
Doncaster V Southend at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

05 October 2017 02:02
Andy Williams doubtful for Doncaster

Doncaster striker Andy Williams is a major doubt for the home game against Southend.

Williams was forced out of the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Sunderland Under-21s with a thigh injury and is likely to miss out.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is not expected to return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, so Marko Marosi should continue in net.

Fellow stopper Ross Etherdige (broken ankle), striker Alex Kiwomya (back) and defender Danny Andrew (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Southend will be without defender Jason Demetriou, who is away on international duty with Cyprus.

Elvis Bwomono could come in at right-back after the 18-year-old impressed against Reading Under-21s in the League Trophy on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard is set to make his 250th appearance for the Shrimpers, but Michael Kightly (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Michael Turner is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem and should play for the development squad next week, while centre-back Rob Kiernan (knee) also continues his recovery as does defender Ben Coker, who suffered a broken leg during pre-season.

Source: PAR

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.