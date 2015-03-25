 
Doncaster V Shrewsbury at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

25 September 2017 03:15
Doncaster duo set to resume partnership up front against Shrewsbury

Doncaster pair Alfie May and John Marquis look set to resume their partnership up front in the home game against Shrewsbury.

Both strikers scored in Saturday's win at Plymouth and boss Darren Ferguson hinted he was ready to hand them an extended run in his starting line-up.

Ferguson has reported no new injury concerns as Rovers bid for back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Striker Alex Kiwomya (back) and defender Danny Andrew (knee) remain long-term absentees and goalkeeper Ross Etherdige is working his way back from a broken ankle.

Joe Riley could be in line for an instant return to the Shrewsbury starting line-up.

Riley, who has recently resumed action following a broken leg, was rested at the weekend and James Bolton, himself having only just regained fitness after a knee injury, was selected in defence.

However, Bolton was one of a handful of Town players struggling with cramp at the end of the draw with Blackburn and Riley may come back into the team.

Shrews boss Paul Hurst has hinted at further changes to his side for the trip to the Keepmoat Stadium so the likes of Carlton Morris, Louis Dodds, Lenell John-Lewis and Ebou Adams could get a rare start.

Source: PAR

