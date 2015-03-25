 
  1. Football
  2. Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster V Scunthorpe at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

15 September 2017
Doncaster left stretched for Scunthorpe clash after Tommy Rowe's injury

Doncaster are stretched on the left after Tommy Rowe's hip injury put him on the sidelines alongside full-back Danny Andrew for Sunday's derby at home to Scunthorpe.

Rovers are without a win in their last five League One matches dating back to early last month after their midweek setback at Rochdale, where they lost out to two injury-time goals.

Striker John Marquis justified his inclusion with the 74th-minute strike which seemed set to put Doncaster on their way to a much-needed win on Tuesday, after they had failed to score in their three previous matches.

Liam Mandeville was left on the bench, and it was fellow striker Alfie May who came on as a late substitute to no avail - leaving Darren Ferguson with several options to assess for the weekend.

Scunthorpe striker Lee Novak will go into the game still looking to open his account for the club after winning a first start in midweek.

Novak, who joined the Iron from Charlton on deadline day, lined up against Blackburn on Tuesday evening, but was left disappointed as his side slipped to a 1-0 home defeat.

He and midfielder Duane Holmes replaced Tom Hopper and Hakeeb Adelakun in the starting line-up, and manager Graham Alexander will have much the same squad from which to select after defender Murray Wallace retained his place despite playing through much of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Blackpool with a dead leg.

Midfielder Andrew Crofts (ankle) and striker Jonny Margetts (knee) and Luke Williams (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.