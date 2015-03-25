Doncaster V Scunthorpe at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

Doncaster left stretched for Scunthorpe clash after Tommy Rowe's injuryDoncaster are stretched on the left after Tommy Rowe's hip injury put him on the sidelines alongside full-back Danny Andrew for Sunday's derby at home to Scunthorpe.Rovers are without a win in their last five League One matches dating back to early last month after their midweek setback at Rochdale, where they lost out to two injury-time goals.Striker John Marquis justified his inclusion with the 74th-minute strike which seemed set to put Doncaster on their way to a much-needed win on Tuesday, after they had failed to score in their three previous matches.Liam Mandeville was left on the bench, and it was fellow striker Alfie May who came on as a late substitute to no avail - leaving Darren Ferguson with several options to assess for the weekend.Scunthorpe striker Lee Novak will go into the game still looking to open his account for the club after winning a first start in midweek.Novak, who joined the Iron from Charlton on deadline day, lined up against Blackburn on Tuesday evening, but was left disappointed as his side slipped to a 1-0 home defeat.He and midfielder Duane Holmes replaced Tom Hopper and Hakeeb Adelakun in the starting line-up, and manager Graham Alexander will have much the same squad from which to select after defender Murray Wallace retained his place despite playing through much of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Blackpool with a dead leg.Midfielder Andrew Crofts (ankle) and striker Jonny Margetts (knee) and Luke Williams (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Source: PAR

