Doncaster V Rochdale at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

05 January 2018 12:40
Rochdale could be weakened for FA Cup clash with Doncaster

Doncaster appear to have recovered from a virus which swept through their squad over the Christmas period as they prepare to tackle Rochdale in the FA Cup third round.

Forward Alfie Beestin, midfielder Rodney Kongolo, striker Alfie May and defender Mathieu Baudry had been affected, but were all included in the squad for the draw at Peterborough on New Year's Day.



Rovers will be without midfielder Ben Whiteman, who has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Sheffield United.



Fellow midfielder Jordan Houghton will be available after the club extended his loan spell from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill is sweating on the fitness of several players ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire.

Full-back Joe Rafferty has missed the last two games through injury and is a major doubt for Dale, who have not won in six games since progressing past Slough in round two.

Striker Steve Davies was forced off in the league game against Doncaster with a knock and missed the subsequent home defeat against Blackpool on New Year's Day.

Calvin Andrew, another frontman, has not played 90 minutes since returning from illness but has started the last two fixtures and is likely to keep his place.

Source: PAR

