Doncaster V Rochdale at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

28 December 2017 03:00
Matty Blair pressing for Doncaster recall against Rochdale

Doncaster winger Matty Blair is pushing to start the Sky Bet League One clash at home to Rochdale on Friday.

Blair, who has been struggling with a groin injury, came off the bench against Northampton on Boxing Day for the final half-hour and impressed.

Defender Craig Alcock is also hoping for a place in the starting XI against Dale after being an unused substitute for the last two games following a calf problem.

James Coppinger, who has had a groin injury of late, could drop to the bench despite scoring in a 90-minute showing against the Cobblers last time out.

Rochdale boss Keith Hill may shuffle his pack again for his side's third match in seven days.

A combination of illness and injury kept Jim McNulty, Calvin Andrew and Joe Rafferty out of Dale's defeat by Blackburn on Boxing Day and Hill must wait and see whether any of the trio are available.

Joe Thompson has made two substitute appearances since his second successful round of cancer treatment and could come into contention for a starting place.

Dale, who sit 23rd in the table, are in desperate need of points after four games without a win.

Source: PAR

