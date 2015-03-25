 
Doncaster V Portsmouth at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

16 October 2017 07:49
Mandeville set to plough a lonely furrow for Donny

Doncaster's Liam Mandeville could be boss Darren Ferguson's only available senior striker for the home game against Portsmouth.

John Marquis serves a one-game ban after receiving his fifth booking of the season in the weekend defeat at Charlton and Alfie May is doubtful as he is struggling with a groin problem that may require surgery.

Fellow striker Andy Williams is still out after missing the last two games due to a thigh injury and James Coppinger was withdrawn at Charlton after sustaining a calf problem.

Defender Mathieu Baudry could return to contention after being sidelined since the summer with an Achilles injury, while striker Alex Kiwomya, Luke McCullough and Ross Etheridge are still out.

Portsmouth's Drew Talbot has been ruled out, owing to a groin injury he suffered on Sunday morning.

Conor Chaplin is close to recovering his match fitness, however, and is expected to be selected among the substitutes.

The fit-again Milan Lalkovic is another in contention to feature in manager Kenny Jackett's squad.

Brett Pitman remains a long-term absentee, following a knee operation.

Source: PAR

