Doncaster V Peterborough at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

Doncaster will include deadline-day recruits Jordan Houghton and Harry Toffolo in their squad for the home game against Peterborough.
Midfielder Houghton has returned on loan from Chelsea and defender Toffolo signed on loan from Norwich as a replacement for summer signing Danny Andrew.
Andrew has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury sustained in last weekend's defeat at AFC Wimbledon.
Forward Alex Kiwomya (back-related calf injury), Mathieu Baudry and Luke McCullough (both knee) and goalkeeper Ross Etheridge (ankle) are still out.
Peterborough striker Ricky Miller will complete his six-match suspension.
Miller was banned for biting during his time at former club Dover but will be available for the September 9 clash with Bradford.
Midfielder Callum Chettle remains out with a hamstring injury.
Jermaine Anderson has made two substitute appearances in the last two games following his lengthy absence with a knee injury.
