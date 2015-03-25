Doncaster V Oldham at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

Donny hope striker May make his full return against LaticsDoncaster striker Alfie May could make his first start since October in the Sky Bet League One clash with Oldham.May was sidelined for two months by hernia surgery but made his comeback as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Oxford.Midfielder Matty Blair looks set to remain sidelined with a calf injury after missing the U's clash.Alex Kiwomya has overcome an illness and should also be back in contention.Richie Wellens has little reason to change Oldham's starting line-up after last weekend's 5-1 demolition of Northampton.Dan Gardner, an injury doubt beforehand due to a knock, came through 90 minutes while fellow midfielder Paul Green (ankle) was only an unused substitute.It means Aaron Holloway and Craig Davies, both of whom impressed having come off the bench, will likely have to have to hope for cameos again.Ryan McLaughlin (hamstring) is knocking on the door too after appearing in the Checkatrade Trophy earlier this month following two months out through injury.

Source: PAR

