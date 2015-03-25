 
  1. Football
  2. Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster V Milton Keynes Dons at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

23 November 2017 04:48
Doncaster v MK Dons

Doncaster striker Andy Williams will miss the home game against MK Dons after being ruled out for up to four months due to an ankle injury.

Williams sustained the injury after coming off the bench in the midweek defeat at Wigan and could miss the rest of the season.

Fellow strikers Alfie May (groin) and Alex Kiwomya (illness) remain sidelined, leaving boss Darren Ferguson with John Marquis, Liam Mandeville and Alfie Beestin to choose from.

Midfielder Luke McCullough is working his way back from a knee injury, while defender Danny Andrew and goalkeeper Ross Etheridge (ankle) are also still out.

MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson will see his option bolstered by the return of three players.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell, George Williams and Ed Upson all served one-match bans in midweek as the Milton Keynes club drew 1- at home with Southend.

Neilson must decide how many of the trio, if any, should be restored to the starting line up at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Midfielder Ousseynou Cisse and striker Osman Sow (foot) remain unavailable due to injury as the Dons look for only a second win in nine League One outings.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as