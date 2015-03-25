Doncaster V Milton Keynes Dons at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

Doncaster v MK DonsDoncaster striker Andy Williams will miss the home game against MK Dons after being ruled out for up to four months due to an ankle injury.Williams sustained the injury after coming off the bench in the midweek defeat at Wigan and could miss the rest of the season.Fellow strikers Alfie May (groin) and Alex Kiwomya (illness) remain sidelined, leaving boss Darren Ferguson with John Marquis, Liam Mandeville and Alfie Beestin to choose from.Midfielder Luke McCullough is working his way back from a knee injury, while defender Danny Andrew and goalkeeper Ross Etheridge (ankle) are also still out.MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson will see his option bolstered by the return of three players.Ethan Ebanks-Landell, George Williams and Ed Upson all served one-match bans in midweek as the Milton Keynes club drew 1- at home with Southend.Neilson must decide how many of the trio, if any, should be restored to the starting line up at the Keepmoat Stadium.Midfielder Ousseynou Cisse and striker Osman Sow (foot) remain unavailable due to injury as the Dons look for only a second win in nine League One outings.

Source: PAR

